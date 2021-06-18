[WATCH] Malta-Gozo cargo drone gets ready for emergency hospital deliveries

A newly launched cargo delivery drone service will be able to deliver a payload of 10kg across the Gozo-Malta Channel.

Speaking during its launch on Friday, project spokesperson Geoffrey Farrugia said the service will help to carry out emergency and quick deliveries to locations across Malta and Gozo.

At a cost of €100,000, the Skymax Delivery Drone is the brainchild of HandsOn Systems, QuAero and Phoenix Wings.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle can deliver medical payloads not exceeding 10kg from the Gozo General Hospital to Mater Dei Hospital in around 20 minutes.

Farrugia said the project looks to expand the UAV’s capabilities to other industries, such as delivering cargo to ships berthed at Hurd’s Bank.

Also speaking during the launch, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the government would look to support such new technologies, with legislative amendments being carried out to allow for such services to expand.

Legislation has been amended to allow aerial transportation to be carried out without the need for a pilot.

The drone can be directed towards a location using coordinates but can also be flown manually.