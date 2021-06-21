255 employers caught hiring foreigners illegally

255 different employers were caught hiring foreigners without a work license in 2020, of which 130 employers have since regularised their position.

According to a parliamentary question (PQ) posed to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Jobsplus found 2,308 foreigners working in Malta without the required license, all working with 255 different employers.

However, under the Employment and Training Services Act, Jobsplus can only take action against irregular employers, not workers.

From those 255 employers, 130 have since regularised their position and brought their practices in line with the law. This translates to 318 foreigners now working regularly.

Another 12 employers were taken to court by police, as the irregularities were discovered during a joint inspection between Jobsplus and the Immigration Police.

The remaining 113 employers will be taken to Court.

Both PQs were put forward by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

In a separate PQ, Caruana revealed that the number of foreigners working in Malta, until October 2020, stands at 70,024.