Manuel Mallia to be Malta’s next high commissioner in the UK • Another co-option looms

Former home affairs minister Manuel Mallia is expected to be nominated as Malta’s next high commissioner in the UK.

Mallia’s nomination will have to be approved by the parliamentary committee for public appointments.

The nomination comes a few weeks before the end of current High Commissioner Joseph Cole’s term.

Mallia was elected in a casual election on the 9th District in the last election and his eventual appointment will necessitate his resignation from parliament.

Given that he was elected in a casual election, Mallia’s vacant seat will have to be filled in by co-option. His replacement will be the fourth MP on the government side to be elected by co-option after Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana and Oliver Scicluna.

A top criminal lawyer, Mallia joined the Labour Party after Joseph Muscat became leader and went on to successfully contest the 2013 election.

He was made home affairs minister in the first Labour government but was forced to resign in 2014 after his security driver was involved in a shooting incident.

In a Cabinet reshuffle two years later, Mallia was reappointed competitiveness minister.

Mallia had for years been a close aide to former PN deputy leader Guido de Marco, and for long collaborated with Giannella de Marco on major court cases.