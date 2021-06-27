Customs officials find €13,790 in undeclared cash on airport passenger

Customs officials discovered €13,790 in undeclared cash when carrying out checks on passengers departing to Istanbul on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the Customs Department’s Anti-Money Laundering Team approached a Ukrainian passenger for a currency check prior to boarding her flight.

When questioned, the Ukrainian national remarked that she was carrying less than the €10,000 stipulated by law.

Not convinced by her claim, the Officers escorted the passenger for a more thorough search and a total amount of €13,790 in cash was elevated from her belongings.

The passenger was fined on the spot and allowed to continue with her journey to Ukraine via Istanbul.

As per national legislation, any cash, signed cheques and gold valued €10,000 or more, are to be declared to Customs when travelling to, through and from Malta.

This is also applicable to all other EU countries.