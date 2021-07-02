COVID-19: No recoveries as Malta registers six new cases

Six new COVID-19 cases were registered in Malta on Friday, while no new recoveries have been reported.

The Health Ministry's daily bulletin indicates that active cases stand at 52, with Malta having registered 30,633 total cases of COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 01•07•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, July 1, 2021

From these, 30,161 patients have since recovered. The death toll stands at 420, with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Til yesterday, 675,014 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 360,364 were a first dose.

Meanwhile, 328,960 people are fully vaccinated, having received two doses or a single dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnshon vaccine.

On Thursday, 2,717 swab tests were carried out. Over the span of the pandemic, health professionals have conducted 990,874 swab tests.