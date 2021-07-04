COVID-19: 12 new cases in highest single-day increase since May

Malta registered 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the highest single-day increase since May 7.

No new recoveries were registered, leaving active cases at 68.

30,652 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Malta since the start of the pandemic, of which 30,164 patients eventually recovered.

2,916 swab tests were conducted on Saturday, with a total 996,631 number of swab tests having been carried out in Malta throughout the pandemic.

In terms of vaccinations, 682,731 doses have been administered, of which 362,262 were a first dose.

335,153 people are fully vaccinated.