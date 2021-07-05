COVID-19: Two persons hospitalised, one in ITU, Health Minister says

Two persons are currently hospitalised due to COVID-19, with one person in the ITU, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

The minister was speaking during a press conference on Monday, giving an update on the island's situation and a briefing on the EU digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Both patients were unvaccinated, Fearned added.

Fearne said a third person, a pregnant woman, had been admitted to the hospital but has since recovered and was discharged; She had not received the vaccine because she is pregnant.

Fearne said the increase in cases was small, but the authorities were keeping an eye on it. Fearne said 90% of the new infections were not vaccinated.

Around 40% of the recently detected cases have been classified as imported, Fearne added.

The positivity rate has risen marginally from 0.15 to 0.25. The seven-day moving average has doubled from three to six.

The minister used England as an example, where hospital cases are declining despite COVID-19 cases going up, showing how important vaccinations are.

Fearne said if need be, the health authorities are prepared for a booster dose in autumn.

He also announced that from 19 July, people who have not been able to take the vaccine, including foreigners, could walk into allocated centres and get inoculated. They must show proof of residency, which can also be a utility bill.

Fearne said there was only one active case of the Delta variant, meaning no new cases had been discovered. Health authorities still do not know where the person contracted the variant from.

Fearne said there was also one case of the Alpha variant first discovered in the UK and four cases of the Zeta variant first discovered in Brazil.

77% of adults have been fully vaccinated so far, and 82.5% of adults have received at least one dose.

Fearne reminded that currently, vaccinations are open to children aged 12 to 15, with Fearne saying three out of four children who received a vaccination appointment have already received the first dose.