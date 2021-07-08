Boat engine numbers lands man €196,000 lottery win

A weekday swim led one man to win close to €196,457 in the Superstar lottery draw, after seeing the lucky set of numbers on a square piece of boat engine.

The player, who purchased the winning ticket from Ħamrun, matched the first five drawn numbers to win the second category in the Superstar draw.

This meant that he claimed the highest second category Superstar jackpot ever won.

Delighted with his finding, the player recounted that he often participates in different Maltco lottery games with various numbers he encounters during his daily life, such as door numbers or numbers on boats.

When he saw a set of numbers written on a mechanical part of a boat, he took the pice to shore and wrote down the combination of numbers to chance his luck in a Maltco lottery.

He participated with the same set of numbers in the Super 5 and Superstar draws, winning the second category Jackpot in the latter draw.

The winner said that he will be sharing the money with his family.