Pandemic year saw decrease in domestic violence reports on children

Reports to the police on domestic and sexual abuse against minors decreased during the pandemic year, figures tabled in parliament show.

The statistics presented in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri showed that in 2020 there were 142 reports to police regarding cases involving minors aged less than 18 years.

In 2019, 168 reports were made, up by 10 from 2018 (158). 73 reports have been made in 2021.

Reports on bodily harm in 2020 numbered 58, down from 84 in 2019. 80 reports on bodily harm were made to the police in 2018. Up until June 2021, 30 reports were made.

Domestic violence reports in 2020 dropped by eight from 2019 (84). 80 domestic violence reports concerning minors were made in 2018, while 25 were made in 2021.

Sexual offence reports increased by eight in 2020 (30), up from 22 in 2019, and 25 in 2018. 18 reports have been filed in 2021.

The parliamentary question pointed out that in bodily harm and domestic violence reports, while minors are listed as victims, the abuse could have been carried out on third parties, which would have also been listed as victims.