Rosianne Cutajar breach of ethics report hinges on Speaker's casting vote

Speaker Anglu Farrugia will use his casting vote to determine Rosianne Cutajar’s fate over an ethics breach after parliament’s Standards Committee failed to agree on the next steps.

The committee met for a second time this morning to hear Standards Commissioner George Hyzler defend his findings that Cutajar breached ethics when she failed to declare a brokerage fee from a property sale involving Yorgen Fenech.

The stormy meeting lasted almost three hours with Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia accusing the government MPs of stalling proceedings.

The meeting has been adjourned to 4:30pm when the Speaker is expected to declare his vote.

The Speaker’s vote was required after a motion put forward by Comodini Cachia and fellow Opposition MP Karol Aquilina for the committee to adopt Hyzler’s report and its conclusions ended in a tie.

Government MPs want more information

The government MPs, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield voted against, insisting that they wanted to have more information from the Tax Commissioner over a declaration made over the weekend by Cutajar’s aide, Charles Farrugia, known as it-Tikka.

Charles Farrugia communicated with the Speaker over the weekend to say that he will be amending his income tax returns to declare the full brokerage fee from the property sale, although he insisted the money was an ex gratia payment.

During this morning’s sitting, the Speaker did suggest that more investigation was required before finding an MP guilty on prima facie evidence.

The case involves the sale of an Mdina palazzo by Joseph Camilleri, a property negotiator, to businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The accusation is that Charles Farrugia and Rosianne Cutajar acted as middlemen in the deal and were paid a brokerage fee in cash by Camilleri and Fenech.

Cutajar has denied involvement in the deal and insists she never received a brokerage fee. She did, however, admit receiving €9,000 in cash from Fenech as a birthday gift.

Hyzler’s report was published last week. He made submissions in front of the parliamentary committee yesterday and today.

Hyzler defends findings

During this morning’s sitting, Hyzler insisted that all the evidence at hand pointed to the fact that despite her denials, Cutajar did receive a brokerage fee from the property deal.

Hyzler insisted that Cutajar’s political aide, Farrugia, always talked in the plural in his exchanges with Camilleri and remained very close to the Labour MP despite her claims that he may have used her name to get more money from the deal.

The Standards Commissioner found that Cutajar breached ethics when she failed to declare the brokerage fee in her parliamentary declaration.

During submissions, Aquilina insisted that Charles Farrugia’s admission that he will adjust his income tax returns to reflect the brokerage fee makes things worse for Cutajar.

“First of all, it puts into question the original claim made that the money paid was not a brokerage fee but it makes it worse because her subaltern is ready to make a false declaration after the investigation has been concluded,” Aquilina said.

The Labour MPs on the committee insisted they needed more information before reaching any conclusion on the report.

Bedingfield insisted that if Charles Farrugia declares that he received all the brokerage fee from the deal, it would mean that Cutajar received none and so was relevant to the matter at hand.

Earlier, Hyzler said that it was not up to him to investigate who and whether any tax was paid on the property deal since that was the competence of the tax authorities.

Hyzler did indicate in the report that his findings should be passed on to the tax authorities for further investigation of the property deal.

It has been reported that the Tax Compliance Unit had initiated an investigation earlier this year after news broke out of the property deal.