Excavation work on new airport roundabout tunnels is 30% complete

Contractors working on a new intersection just outside the airport have already excavated 30% of the tunnels that will connect Ħal Far Road with Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

The 200m long tunnels and their 120m approach ramps started being excavated by Infrastructure Malta last April.

They form part of a much larger project called Kirkop Tunnels Airport Intersection Project (KTAIP) that will also see a flyover provide direct access to the Kirkop tunnels from Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

The steel flyover is being manufactured in Spain and will be put in place late next year.

The project is expected to cost €18 million and complements another intersection upgrade just outside Luqa, works on which are expected to start shortly.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg visited the project on Thursday, adding that works were expected to be completed by the end of next year. The first lanes will be open for traffic in January 2022.

“With this project, we will be reducing both travelling time since traffic will be reduced, as well as the risk of accidents,” Borg said.

He added that the projects at the airport roundabout and the Luqa roundabout will together reduce travelling time in the area by up to 74%.

The area’s underground services network is also being overhauled and this included 10km of new electricity cables, internet and other telecommunication cable ducts, water mains, sewers and storm water pipelines.