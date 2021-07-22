COVID-19: 166 new cases, 17 in hospital

166 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, according to the health ministry.

Government statistics indicate that there are 2,487 active cases of the virus, with 25 new recoveries registered on Thursday.

4,302 swab tests were carried out on Wednesday, placing the positivity rate at 3.9%.

There are currently 17 COVID-19 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. One of these patients is being treated in the hospital's ITU.

From yesterday's 199 reported cases, 149 of these were found among the 10-39 age group, with an average age of 28.

Health professionals have administered 733,736 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines. From these, 389,025 were a first dose.

362,923 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 33,198 cases of COVID-19. From these patients, 30,291 have since recovered, while Malta's COVID-19 death toll remains at 420.