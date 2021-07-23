COVID-19: 172 new cases, hospitalisations rise to 19

Malta has registered 172 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 recovered patients.

There are currently 2,497 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta, as 97 patients have been repatriated back to their home country.

The repatriated patients include a group of French students and a group of Spanish students.

19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is being treated in the ITU.

From the 166 new cases reported yesterday, 126 cases were found among the 10-39 age group. The average of these cases is 26.

No new deaths have been recorded.

3,640 swab tests were performed on Thursday, for a total 1,061,236 swabs carried out over the span of the pandemic.

Over 736,000 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered, with a cut-off date at Thursday 22 July. There are now 364,899 fully vaccinated people in Malta.

Since the start of the outbreak, Malta has registered 33,370 total cases of COVID-19, of which 30,356 patients recovered. The death toll remains 420.