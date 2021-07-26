Health directorate warns of pesticide in sesame cracker snacks

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning over two cracker products that may be contaminated with the pesticide Ethlene Oxide.

The products concerned are the Bio Cracker Sesame and Rosemary (250g) and the Cracker Semintegrali Sesamo e Rosmarino (250g).

According to the Directorate, the chemical ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India.

The Bio Cracker Sesame and Rosemary product is sold under the brand name Crich. The affected lots are 5920 and 6130, with a best before date at 30/11/2021.

The Cracker Semintegrali Sesamo e Rosmarino is produced by Ecor. The affected lot is 6550, with an expiration date at 31/07/2021.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm by calling 21337333, or by email at [email protected]