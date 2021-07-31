COVID-19: 94 new cases, 30 patients being treated at Mater Dei, two in intensive care

A total of 30 patients are currently being treated at mater Dei Hospital for COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care, according to the daily COVD-19 update issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours, Malta registered 94 new cases of COVID-19. The average age of the new patients was 33. There were also 219 new recoveries over the time frame.

There are currently 1,847 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta. 3,483 swab tests were performed on Friday, making for a total 1,090,666 swabs having been carried out over the span of the pandemic.

In all, 758,252 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday and there are now 380,927 fully vaccinated people in Malta.

Since the start of the outbreak, Malta has registered 34,295 total cases of COVID-19, of which 31,629 have recovered. The death toll stands at 423.