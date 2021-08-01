Mark Laurence Zammit leaves L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa over PBS interference

Journalist Mark Laurence Zammit will no longer present the popular discussion program L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa, citing interference from the public broadcaster as his reasons for stepping down.

Zammit made the announcement on Sunday morning through Facebook, saying that he will move away from the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) and instead opting for a position with the Times of Malta.

Nikkonferma li mhux se nibqa' mmexxi u nippreżenta l-programm L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa. Fix-xhur li għaddew kelli ħafna... Posted by Mark Laurence Zammit on Sunday, August 1, 2021

"In the past few months I experienced a lot of interference from PBS, and this interference has not been allowing me the freedom to work in line with my journalistic principles, and it has clearly undermined my loyalty to the audience," he wrote.

He described the move as "the hardest decision of my life", saying that hosting a television programme had been the biggest dream of his life.

"But even the biggest dream becomes a nightmare if you don't live it well and by your conscience."

He will instead continue his journalism career with the Times of Malta as from Monday. He thanked the production team behind L-Erbgħa fost il-Ġimgħa, as well as the company WE Media, for allowing him the space to grow.

"But most of all I thank the thousands of people who have followed us every week. Only ten weeks after the start of the program, a survey by the Broadcasting Authority had already confirmed that as a journalism and discussion program, L-Erbgħa fost il-Ġimgħa is one of the Malta and Gozo's favourite programmes."