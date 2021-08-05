President in private meeting with Caruana Galizia family

President George Vella and his wife Miriam had a private meeting with members of the Caruana Galizia family at San Anton Palace on Thursday.

The meeting comes a week after an independent inquiry board probing the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia found the State responsible for her assassination.

Members of the Caruana Galizia family met Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday.

The announcement was made in a one-line statement released by the Office of the President.

“The Office of the President wishes to inform the public that President of Malta George Vella and Mrs Miriam Vella, earlier today met representatives of the Caruana Galizia family, in private, at San Anton Palace,” the statement read.

No information was given as to what was discussed.

The inquiry found that a climate of impunity was allowed to fester that made it easier for criminals to assassinate the journalist, who was writing about corruption at high levels of government.

Abela has apologised to the family and pledged to implement several recommendations to foster good governance and protect journalists made by the inquiry.

Government is also considering compensation for the family.

On Wednesday, the President faced calls to resign from office by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil having been part of the Joseph Muscat Cabinet.

Vella did not contest the 2017 general election and was not an MP when Caruana Galizia was assassinated but had, along with the rest of the Labour parliamentary group, voted against a motion of no confidence in Konrad Mizzi when the Panama Papers broke in 2016.