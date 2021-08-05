Prime Minister meets with Caruana Galizia family

Prime Minister Robert Abela held a meeting with the Daphne Caruana Galizia family on Wednesday after the public inquiry report found that the state should shoulder responsibility for the murder because a culture of impunity was created.

According to a report in the Times of Malta, the meeting was attended by Caruana Galizia's husband, Peter Caruana Galizia, along with two of their sons and her sister Corrine Vella.

The details of what was discussed in the meeting remain private. However, sources told the paper that they revolved around implementing recommendations made by the inquiry board.

Compensation to the family was reportedly not discussed.

The report, published last week, found that the state should shoulder responsibility for Caruana Galizia's murder because a culture of impunity was created from the highest institutions.

It said that steps must be taken to regulate links between politicians and big businesses.

Following the publication, Abela issued a public apology for the state's shortcomings that contributed to Caruana Galizia's murder.

Meeting with Institute of Maltese Journalists

Abela also held a meeting with a delegation from the Institute of Maltese Journalists. During it, Abela discussed the implementation of recommendations involving journalists and reform to the media sector.

