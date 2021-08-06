Repubblika goes on tour with call for Edward Zammit Lewis's resignation

Civil society group Repubblika kept up the pressure on Edward Zammit Lewis and reiterated its call for his resignation in a jeep tour that started in the minister's home district of Birkirkara.

The anti-corruption organisation wants the Justice Minister to resign after excerpts of conversation he had in 2019 with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were published over the weekend, showing familiarity between the two.

Repubblika said that Zammit Lewi's position as minister was no longer tenable after he maintained a relationship with Fenech even when it was publicly known that he was the owner of Dubai company 17 Black.

Fenech stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and has been linked to high-level government corruption.

In 2019, during a Labour Party press conference, Zammit Lewis had mocked attempts to ensure justice over Fenech's 17 Black and in the WhatsApp exchanges with the business magnate even described Labour supporters with the derogatory term 'Ġaħan'.

Repubblika kicked off their tour in Birkirkara and visited various localities. The cars had a poster on them with the words 'lackey of criminals' overlayed on a photo showing Zammit Lewis and Fenech.