Tax charges against magistrate expected to be dropped after settlement

The charges against Magistrate Monica Vella over VAT offences are to be dropped after she settled pending tax discrepancies.

According to a Times of Malta report, tax authorities have confirmed that Vella has since filed the missing documents and settled pending issues.

Due to this, the charges are being withdrawn.

Vella was charged on 23 July after the tax authorities flagged discrepancies between her stated income from work, which she appears to have carried out beyond her duties as a magistrate.

The VAT case was scheduled for 15 October.

According to the Code of Ethics for the Judiciary, judiciary members are prohibited from “the practise or exercise of any profession, business or trade.”

In Gozo, Vella would hear cases before the Civil Court (First Hall), Family Court, the Agricultural Rent Regulation Board, Rent Regulation Board and Court of Magistrates in its civil jurisdiction.

She presides sittings for Malta’s Rent Regulation Board, as well as the Court of Magistrates in both its civil and criminal jurisdiction.

