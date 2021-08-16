200 weeks after Daphne murder no public officials charged with obstruction of justice, corruption

No public officials have been charged with corruption and obstruction of justice, 200 weeks since Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered, civil society groups have said.

In a joint statement marking the occasion, Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia said no one has been charged in court with corruption that led to the assassination.

They noted that no police official or persons in authority who obstructed justice in this case, have been charged.

“These people, instead of ensuring that justice prevailed, betrayed the people, became accomplices to criminals and served the interests of the mafia octopus that took hold of the country,” the statement read.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017. Several men have been charged with the murder, including businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is believed to be the mastermind.

One of the accused, Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, admitted to the charges in February this year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

The groups called on the authorities, especially the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General, not to drag their feet and end the impunity that created the climate that led to the Caruana Galizia’s murder. “This impunity continues to exist today.”

The groups want the Maltese State to formally recognise what the public inquiry into the murder said and declare that Caruana Galizia is a hero.

A vigil to commemorate the journalist will be held on Monday evening in Great Siege Square, Valletta, opposite the law courts.

People who attend are being urged to wear facemasks and observe social distance.