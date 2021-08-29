COVID-19: 50 new cases, 51 recoveries, 27 in hospital

50 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, according to the health ministry.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin update, the ministry indicated that 51 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, placing active cases at 635.

The 50 new cases were detected across 3,278 swab tests carried out on Saturday.

In total, 27 patients at Mater Dei Hospital are positive for COVID-19. Two of these patients are being treated in the hospital’s ITU.

Malta has seen 36,089 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. To date, 34,618 patients have recovered, while the local COVID-19 death toll stands at 440 people.

With regards to vaccinations, 795,566 doses have been administered between the start of the roll-out and Saturday.

From these doses, 413,174 were a first dose. 412,002 people in Malta are now fully vaccinated.