Fund to assist social and local community clubs in restoration works launched

The Planning Authority, together with the Environment Ministry have launched a scheme aimed at helping social and band clubs carry out restoration works.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia said that with an allocated fund of €250,000, social and local community clubs may be awarded up to €5,000.

He said that the aim of the recently launched ‘Irrestawra l-Każin’ grant scheme is to provide financial assistance at a time when such clubs have had to deal with a considerable reduction in their income, but still carry out maintenance works.

“Assistance is being given to ensure that together as families, businesses, and voluntary organisations, we emerge even stronger from the pandemic. Most of the buildings eligible for this scheme are also of great architectural value and cultural importance,” Farrugia said.

Eligible works are related to the maintenance of the premises and such works may either already have been carried out, are still in progress, or may still need to be carried out, such that all receipts are presented to the Planning Authority by 15th December 2021.

Applications open on 22 September and funding will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis. The scheme will remain open until 30 November, or until the allocated budget is used up.

“Social and local community clubs are visited by regulars and bring communities together. We felt the need to help them out in their financial struggle, and therefore developed this scheme which falls under the recently launched ‘Irrestawra’ series of schemes,” Chairperson of the Executive Council at the Planning Authority Martin Saliba said.

More information on the scheme can be accessed here.