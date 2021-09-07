Book published on public service reforms in Malta

An analysis of the public service reforms since 2013, is being presented in a book titled ‘Public service reforms in small island states: The case of Malta’.

Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said the book analyses all of the public service reforms the Labour government has implemented since 2013, and seeks future improvements within the sector.

He said 2020 was the consolidation year, a year in which the government showed “great courage” by implementing the most changes in a short period.

Cutajar said the government took a great risk by commissioning independent studies, as to avoid any biases.

“Remote working has been on the agenda for quite some time as part of government's environmentally friendly strategy,” Cutajar said.

He said government wants to be a leader in the area, as proven by targets related to the electrification of the public transport fleet.

“The government is also engaging in an exercise to eliminate the use of paper,” Cutajar said.

He added government’s aim is to provide an excellent and less bureaucratic public service.

“We want to provide quality, accountability and sustainability. The public service differs from the private sector, as it has to be ever present, irrespective of the circumstances. COVID-19 showed the service has to be provided, come what may,” Cutajar said.

One of the authors, Frank Bezzina, said that since 2013, the government has embarked on a mission to modernise and make the public service more relevant to the citizens.

Bezzina mentioned the “success” of schemes like servizz.gov, the mystery shopper, the myhealth portal, business first and free childcare.

He said the book is split into four parts: the historical view of the public service, an analysis of the recent reforms, research into those reforms and the future for the public service.

He remarked that the public service has to make the best use of technology in order to move the service closer to the citizen.