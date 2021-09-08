COVID-19: 53 new cases, two new hospitalisations and one death recorded on Wednesday

53 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Active cases now stand at 743, after 31 new recoveries were registered.

During the last 24 hours, a 77-year-old male died while COVID-19 positive. Deaths now stand at 446.

There are currently 31 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 802,042 vaccine doses were administered, of which 1,257 are booster doses.