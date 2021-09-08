Injustices continue to poison Malta’s social fabric, Archbishop warns in homily

Maltese society’s greatest enemy lies inside people themselves, Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the homily celebrating the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Senglea, the archbishop said greed has poisoned Maltese society.

“Injustices continue to poison the country’s social fabric,” he said.

He insisted Malta needs harmony, built on social justice and fundamental human rights. "Are we treating each other as brothers or are we using the category of enemy for each other?"

Scicluna called on society to reflect on a common effort, so the feeling of hatred that exists “among us” is overcome.

“We can’t erase the past with some magic eraser, and it would be foolish to forget injustice because otherwise you would condemn yourself to repeat it,” the archbishop said.

He said he hoped Victory Day would challenge people to fight the battles which need to be fought, “together”.