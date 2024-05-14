Fearne, Scicluna to be charged with fraud on 29 May

Former government ministers Chris Fearne and Edward Scicluna will be criminally charged in court on 29 May, MaltaToday can confirm.

They are among a list of 15 people set to be charged with fraud amounting to €5,000 in connection to the hospitals inquiry findings. They also face charges of misappropriation and having made fraudulent gains.

They will be charged a day after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will appear in court over fraud and corruption among other charges.

The individuals charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna include former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.

Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne tendered his resignation from the Labour cabinet last week, saying it was the right thing to do, despite maintaining his innocence. The Prime Minister tried convincing him otherwise, but Fearne did not budge.

Last Saturday, following a Labour parliamentary group meeting, Abela announced Fearne would stay on as deputy leader for party affairs.

The Central Bank on the other hand has refused to answer to media questions on whether Scicluna will stay on as governor. Questions sent to the Central Bank by this newspaper have remained unanswered.