Gozo Business Chamber echoes President’s appeal for ‘maturity and serenity’

The Gozo Business Chamber has echoed President Myriam Spiteri Debono's appeal for "maturity and serenity" in light of the recent events related to the hospitals inquiry.

In a press release, the Chamber emphasised the importance of ‘prudence, caution, and a serene environment’ for institutions to operate effectively.

The Chamber believes that everyone who expresses a position should feel responsible for the significant impact their words can have on society.

They stated Malta's legislative framework provides various remedies, and only an environment of serenity will “enable justice to be served for all parties concerned”.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono had insisted the law provides remedies in cases where individuals feel subjected to prejudice. She went on to state that legal remedies exist if any processes are in some way spoilt.

After the results of the inquiry, Prime Minister Robert Abela had criticised the magistrate conducting the inquiry, accusing of "interfering in the political timeline’’ after the inquiry findings were submitted on the day election nominations opened.

The Chamber's said its call for maturity and serenity reflects the need for a fair approach to addressing issues in Malta, emphasising the importance of maintaining a sensible environment for all parties involved.