Dennis Vella Baldacchino nominated as new Health Commissioner

Dr Dennis Vella Baldacchino has been nominated as the new Mental Health Commissioner, replacing Dr John Cachia who occupied the position since 2012.

Vella Baldacchino will be assuming the role on 1 October 2021, and will be made official on 1 December 2021. He has occupied the position of Chief Medical Officer within the Ministry of Health, for the past seven years.

The Office of the Commissioner for Mental Health is responsible for the promotion and safeguarding of the rights of persons suffering from a mental disorder and their carers.

It is also there to ensure the prompt implementation of the provisions of the new Mental Health Act, which was enacted in 2013.

The Health Ministry thanked Dr Cachia for his service in the past nine years and wished Vella Baldacchino every success.