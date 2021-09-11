menu

COVID vouchers extended to October with €12 million yet to be redeemed

€12 million worth of vouchers still to be redeemed

luke_vella
11 September 2021, 11:44am
by Luke Vella
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri

Economy minister Silvio Schembri said that the COVID spending vouchers scheme will be extended till the end of October, as €12 million worth of vouchers are still to be redeemed.

Originally the vouchers were launched on 7 June and had to be redeemed by 15 September.

This was the second round of €100 vouchers, distributed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in order to stir up economy activity and aid businesses recover from the pandemic. €40 are redeemable in retial, whilst the other €60 are redeemable at restaurants, bars and hotels.

74% of the vouchers have been redeemed until now.

Around 29,000 persons, the majority of which are foreigners that reside in Malta, have not yet picked up the vouchers.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.