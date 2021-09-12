COVID-19: Two deaths, 33 in hospital
Two new COVID-related deaths have been registered in Malta, while 33 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.
50 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, while 40 patients have newly-recovered.
However, during the last 24 hours, an 83-year-old man and 84-year-old woman died while positive for the virus.
Up until Saturday, 805,439 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Malta. From these, 2,240 are booster doses.
Total active cases now stand at 731, while Malta's death toll is 449.
