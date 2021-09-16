School attendance once again compulsory, Education Ministry confirms

Attendance for the upcoming academic year will once again be compulsory, the Education Ministry has confirmed.

“After the success of the last scholastic year, when schools opened with all the necessary protocols in place and remained open for all the scholastic year, and considering the successful national vaccination programme, children’s physical attendance for the coming scholastic year is expected,” a spokesperson for the ministry told MaltaToday.

The ministry also confirmed that Teleskola, an online portal that contains around 12,000 lessons covering subjects from primary to secondary school, would remain accessible and free of charge on demand.

“It will remain accessible for all educators, parents and children to use whenever needed,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, the Education Ministry announced its new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming academic year.

The protocols included that students must continue to wear face masks in class, whether they are vaccinated or not, to avoid discrimination.

Government schools are set to open on 29 September after the summer break. Some church and independent schools will open a couple of days before.

