Government in advanced talks to have pharmacies open on Sunday afternoons

The Health Minister Chris Fearne said authorities are in advanced talks to have pharmacies open on Sunday afternoons.

The pharmacies would be working on a roster system, according to the deputy Prime Minister.

Fearne, who was speaking during a Labour party conference, said the new system would allow the Maltese to have access to pharmacy services throughout the whole week.

Pharmacies operate on a roster basis on Sunday mornings, and are open from 9 am to noon.

A MaltaToday exercise had revealed that on average, only 64% of pharmacies sell the morning-after pill on Sunday.

The rate ranges from 50% on one Sunday in November to 75% on another, making it an arduous task to source the emergency contraception.

Chris Fearne also told the conference that in the coming weeks, a crisis intervention service will be launched for individuals with mental health problems. The team will be able to visit people who request their help, providing an immediate service.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that hospital services are “catching up” on postponed services. He also appealed for unions to cooperate.

A number of services provided at Mater Dei had to be halted, as the hospital focused its work on COVID-19.

“We are currently working to catch up, a number of appointments and services had had to be postpone due to the pandemic,” he said.

He insisted that no hospital in the world was prepared for COVID-19, but the Malta’s “robust and strong” health system managed to do “miracles”.

“Unlike Malta, many hospitals around the world are, to date, struggling to keep up with COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The health minister said that in the months to come, government will be introducing new medicines on the formulary, including medication for ibromyalgia, osteoporosis, mental health and IVF.

Government, Fearne said, is also working on increasing the accessibility of primary health care in towns and villages.

“Very soon Valletta will have its own health centre and come March next year, Gozo will have a brand new health centre in Victoria," he said.