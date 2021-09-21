COVID-19: 91-year-old woman dies, four patients in ITU

A 91-year-old woman has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

24 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, while 43 patients have since recovered.

As of Monday, there are 554 active cases of COVID-19.

21 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are receiving care in the hospital's ITU.

Vaccinations

812,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered until Monday.

From these, 5,389 jabs were booster doses.