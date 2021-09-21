menu

COVID-19: 91-year-old woman dies, four patients in ITU

21 September COVID-19 update | 24 new cases • 554 active cases • 21 patients in hospital, four in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 812,828 • Total deaths at 456

nicole_meilak
21 September 2021, 12:35pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 91-year-old woman has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

24 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, while 43 patients have since recovered.

As of Monday, there are 554 active cases of COVID-19.

21 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are receiving care in the hospital's ITU. 

Vaccinations

812,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered until Monday. 

From these, 5,389 jabs were booster doses.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 21•09•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.