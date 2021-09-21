COVID-19: 91-year-old woman dies, four patients in ITU
21 September COVID-19 update | 24 new cases • 554 active cases • 21 patients in hospital, four in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 812,828 • Total deaths at 456
A 91-year-old woman has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health's daily COVID-19 bulletin.
24 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, while 43 patients have since recovered.
As of Monday, there are 554 active cases of COVID-19.
21 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are receiving care in the hospital's ITU.
Vaccinations
812,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered until Monday.
From these, 5,389 jabs were booster doses.
