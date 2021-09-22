[WATCH] Specialised subjects sidelined as peripatetic teachers are asked to fill the gaps

Just a week before schools reopen it remains unclear whether students in State primary schools will receive learning in art, science, PE and other specialised subjects.

A lack of teachers has prompted the Education Ministry to issue an expression of interest for educators of specialised subjects, known as peripatetic teachers, to gauge their interest in taking charge of a classroom rather than teach their specialisation.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana was unable to say whether students will be taught all peripatetic subjects in the coming scholastic year after the system was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the ministry, in agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers, had issued an expression of interest among peripatetic teachers and only when that exercise is over will the picture become clearer.

Last year, peripatetic teachers were used to mind classrooms of vulnerable teachers who delivered lessons online and take charge of classrooms that had to be split because of COVID protocols.

Peripatetic teachers are not normally assigned to individual schools but roam between different schools within the same college.

Extending compulsory education

Asked whether she agreed with a recent Chamber of Commerce proposal to extend compulsory education to 18 years from the current 16, Caruana said it was an "interesting proposal" that should not be discarded but had to be discussed with all stakeholders.

She added that the primary focus remained on ensuring children received a good education in the early years.

Caruana was speaking to MaltaToday after giving the opening speech in a conference that discussed plans for a new education strategy to move away from a one-size-fits-all mentality.

She told stakeholders the strategy would help equip every individual with the necessary tools to reach their potential.

Five strategies were launched on Wednesday, tackling early childhood education, early leavers from education and training, national literacy, MCAST and life-long learning.

Caruana said it is a positive sign that the education is currently a very topical subject since it is key for economic prosperity.

She remarked that the pandemic proved challenging and that the ministry had to be proactive and adapt to the situation. It proved that the sector is resilient, she added.

The minister mentioned recent “positive” statistics that show that there has been an improvement in the early school leavers numbers, as it now stands at 12.6% according to the NSO.

“As long as there are children that are coming out of the education system without any qualifications, more work needs to be done,” added Caruana.

She emphasised also that a need for increased investment remains, both financially and human resources, in order to see through the implementation of those strategies.

Caruana stated that the education sector has to be more flexible and open to change, while also hearing more from the stakeholders.

During the discussion, it was emphasised that early education is vital for children’s future and that work needs to be done on the accessibility of education, professionalism and the engagement of parents into the education of their children.

Jacqueline Vanhear, Director for Quality and Standards in Education said that they went into the classrooms and listened to the children’s voices with respect to the strategies. She remarked how work has been done to increase the involvement of parents into their children’s education, starting from childcare.

The concept of universality was also a key subject, as speakers emphasised that education leads to social inclusion, especially since Malta is becoming more multicultural.