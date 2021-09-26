[IN PICTURES] Final display marks end of Malta International Airshow 2021

The final day of the Malta International Air Show is currently underway, with an aerial display flying over Qawra Point to Buġibba Square until 6:10pm.

Static displays were open to the public on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 2pm at the Malta International Airport in front of the new SR Technic Hangar at Ħal Farruġ Road.

After a four-year absence, the Malta International Airshow took place over the weekend with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Only vaccinated people were allowed to enter the static display, while pregnant people and children between five and 11 years of age were only allowed to enter when accompanied by an adult and on presentation of a negative PCR test 72 hours from the entry date or rapid test 24 hours prior to entry.

The Sunday display will conclude with an aerobatic display by the British Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows, having last performed in Malta in 2014.