Malta gets its first strategy policy for people with disability

With 13 objectives and 63 action points, the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing has launched Malta’s first national strategy on the rights of people with disability.

Titled ‘Freedom to Live’, the 100-page policy document comprises 13 objectives and 63 action points to be carried out over the next nine years.

The objectives include: reforms and equality; research and data-gathering; awareness on disability; accessibility; participation in culture, entertainment, recreation and sport; relationships, family, sexuality, and parenthood; informal, formal, and non-formal education; healthcare; work and employment; independent and community life, and de-institutionalisation; partipiation in political and public life; disaster risk management and reduction; and regional and international efforts.

Speaking at the strategy’s launch, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli explained that each action point is tied to one of the 13 objectives.

Moreover, each point must be completed in two, five, or nine years. Most of the action points involve the drafting of new policies to govern the various objectives.

She added that this strategy was part of an electoral promise made by the Labour Party during the 2017 election period.

“After the 2014 national policy for people with disability, the next step was implementation through strategy – this is what we’re doing today,” Farrugia Portelli stated.

Matthew Vella, the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, remarked that the strategy isn’t being carried out due to budget-related incentives or electoral promises.

“We have one goal – to work together through dialogue and, at the end of the day, achieve our established targets.”

A brief discussion was held during the launch on how the strategy will be implemented. Ruth Sciberras, the CEO of Aġenzija Sapport, said that having several organisations working on the same issue could lead to territorial behaviour, especially when everyone is fighting for limited resources.

However, she praised the fact that government entities have made inroads on networking and collaboration when it comes to the disability sector.

Collaboration was a key point made during the discussion. Josanne Ghirxi, Director of National School Support Services at the Ministry for Education, remarked that collaboration is necessary in her particular line of work as all involved parties need to work in harmony to the benefit of the students.

Alistair de Gaetano, from the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, added that the new strategy helps give a clearer direction for all entities working in the sector through measurable and specific targets.

Rita Micallef, Director in the Department for Health Services in the Health Ministry, added that proper training is vital for the sector, while Ruth Sciberras said that an evidence-based policy approach can help inform future policy decisions in the area.

“You don’t just draft a policy,” Sciberras said. “You have to see what’s working and what isn’t to give the best service in policy and practice for people with disability.”