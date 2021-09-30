Birżebbuġa €3.5 million promenade embellishment approved

The Planning Authority has approved an embellishment project along the Birżebbuġa coast, estimated to cost around €3.5 million

The project incorporates various interventions aimed at improving the area along the coast at Triq San Patrizju, between Pretty Bay and the Freeport. The works will include new public facilities, the construction of a water reservior, an upgrade to the water catchment system and a reorganisation of the public transport shelters.

Works should start next year and will be ready by the end of 2024.

Government said that this investiment compliments other projects in the locality, including the Bengħajsa park and the construction of of a new car park, aimed at improving the touristic product and the Maltese quality of life.