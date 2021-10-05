Man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A 22-year-old man from Gambia was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, the police said.

Police said the arrest took place during a routine patrol in Triq il-Pitkali, Marsa. Community officers noticed suspicious activity from a group of four people.

As the police approached the group, one person attempted to leave the scene. Police stopped the individual and conducted a search which found 16 packets of synthetic drugs.

The suspect is being held at the Floriana police station and is expected to be brought to court this morning in front of Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.