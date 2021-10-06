First victim support centre launched in Santa Lucia

Law Enforcement Minister Byron Camilleri launched Malta’s first victim support centre located in Santa Lucia on Wednesday.

This centre will be followed by two others, one in the north of Malta and another in Gozo.

Camilleri said the centres would support victims of crimes and will offer legal aid, moral and mental support, that is closer to the community.

Chief Executive Officer at Victim Support Agency Brian Farrugia said that the new centres would serve as an outreach programme.

Farrugia said that through this new centre, the agency would be extending its current work at the recently opened Victim Support Agency (VSA) in Valletta, which since opening its doors in April, has aided 300 victims of criminality.

Camilleri also said this centre is one of the most important steps taken by the ministry to address criminality and victims.

He said through VSA, changes have already been made on the ground.