No issue for PN’s strategy head in party media case: ‘Grech gave me blessing’

The Nationalist Party’s head of strategy Chris Peregin has appeared before the Constitutional Court to continue in a legal bid by Lovin Malta, the media company he is still an owner of, on constitutional impartiality in broadcasting.

The case is asking for the court’s judgment on whether the Constitutional obligation for impartiality is being respected by the Broadcasting Act, specifically by political party-owned stations One and Net.

But Peregin said his decision to continue appearing in the case had the blessing of the Nationalist Party’s leader Bernard Grech, despite claims that the bid runs counter to the interests of the PN’s Net TV. “Grech is a fair and level-headed person who seeks common ground, even when issues might be particularly sensitive or taboo,” Peregin said.

“Contrary to Labour’s spin, the court case I initiated with Lovin Malta before my decision to join the Opposition does not call for Net or One to shut down,” he said.

Peregin was appointed head of PN strategy in a move that saw him exit his company, shortly after having filed the crowdfunded court case on broacasting impartiality.

The PN head of strategy also insisted that party station Net TV was making more of an effort to provide fair and impartial news and analysis than TVM.

“One thing Grech and I certainly agree on is that the situation within PBS today is alarming and must be tackled with urgency, before any reform of the party stations... Unfortunately, Labour officials repeatedly boycott invitations to appear on Net to have fair debates.

“And Robert Abela continues to hide from debating Bernard Grech, whether on TVM or otherwise.”

Peregin thinks the landmark court case could bring more clarity to the television sector after 30 years of debate over the state of Malta’s broadcasting, by providing a clear understanding of its obligations to provide high-quality news and current affairs discussions.

“As everyone agrees, high quality news and current affairs discussions have deteriorated across the sector, most recently with the complete Labour takeover of TVM. Just think of the absurdity of TVM’s latest move to force current affairs programmes to get prior approval by PBS management 15 days before airing.”