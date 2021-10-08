Sandro Chetcuti steps down as president of Malta Developers Association

Sandro Chetcuti has stepped down as president of the Malta Developers Association (MDA), with Michael Stivala acting as interim president until someone else is appointed.

During the MDA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, a motion was unanimously approved to present Chetcuti with an honorary presidency for his work in the association over the years.

"Chetcuti addressed members for the last time as president and told them that his wishes for the MDA to continue to grow, strengthen, and raise its voice with the authorities," the MDA statement reads.

A new council was appointed during the same AGM. As from Friday, the council will be comprised of Denise Micallef Xuereb as vice president, Michael Stivala as secretary-general, and Alfred Camilleri as treasurer.

Paul Attard, Anton Camilleri, Leon Chetcuti, Pierre Galea, Malcolm Mallia, Carlo Mifsud and Pio Vassallo will also be present as members of the council.

Michael Stivala was appointed Acting President until the end of year or until a new president is appointed, as no nominations for a new president were submitted by the given deadline.

Chetcuti was a founding member of the Malta Developers Association. With Chetcuti at the helm, the association grew to be one of Malta's most powerful lobby groups.