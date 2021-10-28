Malta Chamber calls for increased investment in emergency services at Mount Carmel Hospital

Malta Chamber recommended more investment into the mental health primary care in Malta, in a document issued by its Health & Wellness Committee.

It called for an improvement of the Mental Health Services in Malta, including community-based mental healthcare, early intervention, increased investment in emergency services and short-term improvement in certain areas of Mount Carmel Hospital.

“The effect of the pandemic on vulnerable persons cannot be ignored and reports from employers on emergency response show that the situation can still be better managed,” the Chamber said.

The document emphasised the importance of appropriate care in the sensitive initial stages of a crisis. "Ideally family doctors guide people to overcome stigma into pre-emptive layers of community care to reduce the quantity of acute mental health crises. Some community mental health teams exist but need resourcing and Gozo has complete an absence of such resources."

The Chamber argued that acute psychiatric evaluation including hospital admission should be directed through a psychiatric team at Mater Dei Accident and Emergency and Crisis intervention should be led by Public Health and supported by the Police Force.

It also called for improvements at Mount Carmel hospital, including in security, infrastracture and increased HR investment. According to the Chamber, the mixing of chronic and acute patients should be avoided and there should be more access to information and communication to outside space.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated levels of work-related stress and isolation felt by workers in various sectors. Business owners recognize that positive initiatives in this field from government as investment in a better society and better business alike. Psychiatric patients have the same right to excellent care standards as other patients,” chairperson Catherine Calleja said.