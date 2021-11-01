Chadwick Lakes road collapse was predictable, geologist warns

The road collapse along Chadwick Lakes was "predictable", according to geologist Peter Gatt, who warned that similar incidents could happen along the lake depending on the weather.

On Facebook, Gatt referred to a post he wrote in 2019 where he warned of instability in the clay channel walls due to the vertical walls cut into the clay sediments around the lake.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Gatt said it was obvious back in 2019 that the rainfall would cause instability.

"Instead of vertical slopes, the walls should have been cut at an angle. The exposed wall could have also done with buttressing material to keep it in place," he said.

He noted that the walls were cut at a 90 degree angle, and the wall was left exposed by the excavations.

Gatt criticised the way such projects are carried out.

"There is no geological input. Usually, the input taken refers to trees and plants. But there's a whole non-living system, like the rocks and clay, that needs to be addressed.

He also warned that similar incidents could happen again throughout the lake system. However, this depends on the weather.