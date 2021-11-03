‘Siehbiiii’: PN MPs' banter with technical staff goes live ahead of news conference

Nationalist MPs Clyde Puli and Robert Cutajar have discovered the dangers of Facebook live when their banter with the camera crew accidentally went live on Wednesday.

The two MPs were preparing to deliver a news conference on the budget vote for education when the sound check went live on Facebook and it was only after a while that the crew realised and shut down the feed.

"This can (bott) in front of me, I have to bear with him, yes that can in white… you understand? I have to accept him the way he is, because that’s what our Christian values teach us, despite him being mnejjek," Puli was heard telling a technical person, before ending his sound check with a drawn out "sieħbiii".

MP Robert Cutajar also joked around with one of the camera crew: "Is this guy in front of me wearing green, new? Or is he not Maltese? He looks foreign."

Cutajar admitted his talkative nature: "My throat has gotten used to this, it hurts when I don’t speak."