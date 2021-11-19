Mental health lobby 'deeply disturbed' by suicide attempt footage

The Alliance for Mental Health said it was "deeply disturbed" with the incident that occurred today, where footage of a distressed person contemplating suicide was aired on news portals.

Footage emerged on Friday morning, showing an individual sitting on the edge of the bastion in Hastings Garden in Valletta and various onlookers taunting the victim and making fun of the situation. The incident brought the condemnation of many, including politicians and professionals in the field.

A4MH called for more education on such matters and emphasised that people in distress should be listened to, heard and helped. The alliance includes Malta’s psychiatrists, psychiatry nurses, the Richmond Foundation and the Mental Health Association.

“No one stands on the ledge 'for attention'. Any person who puts themselves on the 'ledge' is in a state of extreme distress. Being sensitive and kind towards all those around us is what prevents suicide,” stated A4MH.

It said that any suicide attempt should be dealt with the utmost care and respect, as every life matters.

A4MH thanked the police and emergency services for their hard work and commitment towards suicide prevention.

The man eventually moved away from the edge after police officers engaged with him.

If you have been affected by suicide, and would like to access Victim Support Malta, get in touch by contacting the group on + 356 2122 8333 or send an email on [email protected]