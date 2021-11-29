'Resign', protestors tell Anglu Farrugia and Rosianne Cutajar

The rule of law NGO Repubblika has called for Speaker Anglu Farrugia’s resignation over his handling of MP Rosianne Cutajar’s ethics breach.

“We cannot go on like this, our institutions cannot continue to act like this,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said.

Despite the strong winds, protestors gathered outside parliament calling for Farrugia’s resignation for failing to “really reprimand” Rosianne Cutajar.

"We're fed up of hearing about police officials, officials within the government, politicians, State officials, Ministers and Members of Parliament serving a Mafia rather than our country," he said. “The mafia silenced Daphne, and now the Speaker is trying to silence her son.”

He said this was not the first time that Farrugia “failed to carry out his duties in reprimanding her”.

The NGO president said that this is not the first time that the Speaker “acted as a shield for the wrongdoings of others”, having already defended Edward Zammit Lewis, Carmelo Abela and Joseph Muscat. "Farrugia defended Minister Carmelo Abela even after he was found guilty by the Standards Commissioner."

“He had refused to call former PM Joseph Muscat to testify before the Standards Committee,” he said.

Activist Martina Farrugia also addressed protestors, insisting the country deserves better than corrupt individuals like Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat, Owen Bonnici, Glenn Beddingfield and Rosianne Cutajar.

“Had the needed actions been taken against these individuals, we would not be on the FATF greylist,” she said.

