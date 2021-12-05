COVID-19: 69 new cases registered, hospitalisations drop by two patients

69 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, while hospitalisations have dropped by two patients, according to the Health Ministry.

123 patients recovered from their infection, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,293.

Malta has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the world grapples with the new Omicron variant.

There are no known cases of the variant in Malta, while hospitalisations have remained relatively stable.

The latest data shows that 19 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for the virus, three of whom are receiving intensive therapy.

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 468 deaths.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with over 132,000 doses having been administered so far.

On Saturday, the ministry revealed that the existing COVID-19 certificates will be updated to include details of the booster dose.

Within 14 days from taking the jab recipients can visit certifikatvaccin.gov.mt, follow the instructions, log in the date of the last dose and press “reprint”.

Until everyone receives the invite for the booster, the vaccine certificate of two doses will remain valid, wherever mandatory to present the certificate, including travelling to Malta.