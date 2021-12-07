Aaron Farrugia unveils long-term strategy that champions regional waste collection

Waste collection will be operated on a regional model rather than a local council level, according to government’s long-term waste strategy unveiled today.

Mandatory separation will be introduced and waste collection will be set up on a national schedule with modern vehicles, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said when presenting the strategy.

He also mentioned the €500 million investment into four new plants at the Magħtab ECOHIVE complex which will help reduce landfilling. One of the plants, an incinerator, will transform non-recyclable waste into energy and is expected to be operational by 2024.

Farrugia said the long-term Waste Management Plan 2021-2030 had as its main goal the aim to move towards a circular economy - waste less, recycle more and give a new life to materials which so far have been landfilled.

Waste prevention, through incentives for repairs, donations and digital technology is at the top of this plan, he said.

Farrugia presented the final plan and the Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Strategy on Tuesday following a public consultation process.

Farrugia explained how the SUP strategy, includes concrete measures that will be implemented in the coming years, and highlighted Malta’s importation ban of various single-use plastic products, the sale of which will be prohibited as of next month.

“The strategy is linked to all other efforts to safeguard the environment, including protecting marine protected areas, and fits into ERA’s long-term plan, the National Strategy for the Environment,” Farrugia said.

He said the country had to incentivise the separation of waste from commercial establishments so that it will also do its part. “We have provided training and will continue to be available to inform the commercial sector on waste separation.”

He stressed on the importance on working with the industry, since he said no results could be achieved without their input.

"With this ambitious plan, which includes measures which have already began to be implemented, we will see a leap in quality in this sector. We have a long way to go, and only with everyone's cooperation will we be able to achieve the results Malta deserves,” he said.

“To reach the target to be amongst the top EU countries in the sector, the effort has to double,” Farrugia added.