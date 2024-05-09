Nationalist Party to hold a protest on Monday

During a PN event on Wednesday, party leader Bernard Grech had hinted that the PN would mobilise protestors, saying, “We will keep calling on the people to take to the streets if that’s necessary.”

During his speech, Grech spoke of a "coalition" of people who oppose Robert Abela.

The PN leader had reminded those present of how unity was able to change the direction of the country in 2023, when Robert Abela finally gave in to public pressure to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Last October, the PN had held another protest following the Court of Appeal's dismissal of Steward Healthcare's appeal against the decision to annul the hospitals privatisation deal.

Monday's protest will happen in an unprecedented time in the country's history, as former and current public officials are to be charged in connection to the fraudulent hospital privatisation deal.